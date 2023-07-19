L&T Finance Holdings Q1 results | Net profit zooms 103% to Rs 531 crore

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of L&T Finance Holdings Ltd ended at Rs 133.50, up by Rs 3.30, or 2.53 percent on the BSE.

Retail-focused non-bank lender L&T Finance Holdings Ltd on Wednesday (July 19) reported a 103 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 531 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 262 crore, the non-bank lender said in a regulatory filing.

Net interest income (NII) , which is the difference between the interest income a bank earns from its lending activities and the interest it pays to depositors, jumped 14.3 percent, coming at Rs 1,752.5 crore against Rs 1,533.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY23.

The L&T Group company said its retail portfolio jumped to 82 percent of the total loan book, up from 54 percent in Q1FY23 and 75 percent in Q4FY23. The company attributed the rise in retail portfolio to robust disbursements which jumped to Rs 11,193 crore, up 25 percent on-year driven by strong growth across all retail segments.

The quarter saw retail disbursements of Rs 11,193 crore, up 25 percent from Rs 8,938 crore in Q1FY23, taking the overall retail book to Rs 64,274 crore, up 34 percent on-year from Rs 47,794 crore in the year-ago period.

The company also saw marginal improvements in retail asset quality with gross NPAs inching down to 3.21 percent from 3.41 percent, and net NPAs to 0.70 percent from 0.71 percent. The provision coverage ratio also dipped to 79 percent and the capital adequacy ratio stood at 25.75.

The micro-finance firm registered its highest-ever quarterly disbursements at Rs 4,511 crore, a growth of 18 percent. Its farm equipment finance disbursements grew 15 percent to Rs 1,757 crore; two-wheeler finance grew 14 percent to Rs 1,726 crore and consumer loans continued to scale up with Rs 1,162 crore disbursements, up 15 percent.

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of L&T Finance Holdings Ltd ended at Rs 133.50, up by Rs 3.30, or 2.53 percent on the BSE.