L&T Earnings Preview: Execution to aid revenue growth, order inflow guidance key

Engineering and infrastructure conglomerate Larsen and Toubro Ltd. is likely to report revenue growth in the mid-teens for the December quarter, led by pick up in execution in infrastructure, hydrocarbon and heavy engineering businesses.

A CNBC-TV18 poll expects operating profit to rise in the high teens while net profit may grow close to 30 percent from last year. EBITDA Margin may also expand 30 basis points from last year.

In November last year, CFO R Shankar Raman had told CNBC-TV18 that it will be tough for the company to achieve its full year EBITDA margin guidance of 9.5 percent. L&T expects the benefits of procuring material at lower rates to reflect in the company's margin in financial year 2024.

L&T is likely to see an improvement in execution both sequentially as well as on a year-on-year basis. The company has already declared order wins worth over Rs 34,000 crore during the December quarter.

Most of the orders were won from the water, transmission, hydrocarbon, metals and heavy civil businesses.

L&T's Order Wins In Q3 FY23 Segment Order Order Size (Rs Crore) Transmission & Distribution Significant 1,000 - 2,500 Buildings & Factories Significant 1,000 - 2,500 Water & Effluent Treatment Significant 1,000 - 2,500 Heavy Engineering Significant 1,000 - 2,500 Water & Effluent Treatment Significant 1,000 - 2,500 Power Transmission Significant 1,000 - 2,500 Heavy Civil Infrastructure Significant 1,000 - 2,500 Hydrocarbon Significant 1,000 - 2,500 Bullet Train Project Large 2,500 - 5,000 Minerals & Metals Mega 7,000+ Hydrocarbon Significant 1,000 - 2,500 Water & Effluent Treatment Significant 1,000 - 2,500 Transmission & Distribution Significant 1,000 - 2,500

L&T along with the Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) signed a share purchase agreement to transfer their entire shareholding in L&T Infrastructure Development Projects Ltd. (L&T IDPL), along with their subsidiaries to Epic Concesiones Pvt. Ltd., a special purpose vehicle (SPV) created for this transaction.

The deal was done for an enterprise value of Rs 6,000 crore and an equity consideration of Rs 2,723.4 crore. The transaction marked L&T's exit from its road assets.

Brokerage firm JPMorgan believes that higher order backlog and softer commodity environment will aid in execution for L&T. It has also seen a pick up in private sector orders led by a large order from ArcelorMittal.

CLSA in a note dated January 11 mentioned that for L&T the stars are aligned for a solid 2023, as all segments are firing in tandem. According to the firm, strong order inflow, inexpensive valuations and double-digit growth in the core E&C execution will be key triggers for the company.

Among key trends to watch will be the order outlook for the year, commentary on pick up in private capex, margin trends and outlook and the core engineering and construction revenue trends.

Shares of L&T have gained 14 percent over the last 12 months.