Business Lowest salary increments in 2020 by India Inc in 25 Years: Aon survey Updated : November 04, 2020 01:53 PM IST Sectors with the highest salary increase in 2020 include hi-tech, IT, pharma and life sciences. 29 percent of the surveyed companies didn't offer salary hikes while 46 percent gave increments in the range of 5 to 10 percent. As many as, 15 percent of the companies are likely to offer 15 percent hike in compensation next year.