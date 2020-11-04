  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex up 350 points, Nifty around 11,900
Asian shares turn skittish as early results show tight election
Oil falls as COVID-19 cases soar, Libya output jumps
Rupee ends at 74.43/USD; lowest closing in over 2 months
Home Earnings
Business

Lowest salary increments in 2020 by India Inc in 25 Years: Aon survey

Updated : November 04, 2020 01:53 PM IST

Sectors with the highest salary increase in 2020 include hi-tech, IT, pharma and life sciences.
29 percent of the surveyed companies didn’t offer salary hikes while 46 percent gave increments in the range of 5 to 10 percent.
As many as, 15 percent of the companies are likely to offer 15 percent hike in compensation next year.
Lowest salary increments in 2020 by India Inc in 25 Years: Aon survey

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Gland Pharma fixes IPO price band at Rs 1,490-1,500; subscription to open on November 9

Gland Pharma fixes IPO price band at Rs 1,490-1,500; subscription to open on November 9

Eggoz raises $1.5 mn from Avaana Capital, Rebright Partners

Eggoz raises $1.5 mn from Avaana Capital, Rebright Partners

Gold rate today: Yellow metal trades lower, support seen at Rs 51,000 level; Silver falls over 1%

Gold rate today: Yellow metal trades lower, support seen at Rs 51,000 level; Silver falls over 1%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement