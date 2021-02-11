Loss pool/GDP nearing decade low; strong macroeconomic factors to further augment PAT/GDP

India’s banking sector is surely gathering strength in the last few quarters as the efforts to address key concerns seems to fructify. Although, there are certain pockets of stress continue to be present in the banking system, but the key parameter - the loss pool / GDP is definitely showing signs of recovery at a decent pace.

According to ICICI Securities, the loss pool has been receding since FY18 and extending into FY21 so far has reached 0.7 percent of GDP which is the lowest since FY12 and will help in improving the overall PAT/GDP.

The loss pool/GDP in listed corporate India ballooned to a two-decade high of 1.8 percent in FY18 largely driven by cyclicals such as corporate banks, telecom, metals and NCLT cases, the brokerage said in a report.

It expects the aggregate consensus PAT of around 360 stocks to rise from Rs 4.6 trillion in FY20 to Rs 9.6 trillion (around 5 percent of GDP) in FY23 which is a CAGR of 27 percent.

The biggest swing in profits over FY20-23 is expected to be delivered by banks, energy, auto and telecom which is largely a function of normalisation of depressed earnings. Sales CAGR over FY20-23 for the above set of stocks at 6.8 percent is marginally below nominal GDP growth rate and does not imply strong demand expectations for the corporate sector, the report said.

Also, the corporate earnings for the quarter ended December so far is turning out to be the third quarter in a row to show more beats than misses (beat/miss ratio of 4.6 within the NIFTY200 index) indicating corporate profitability continues to be ahead of expectations, which should lead to further upgrades.

Meanwhile, the sustainable trajectory of PAT/GDP will depend on how the demand environment pans out. Analysts believe, aggregate demand will get a boost from a classical ‘countercyclical fiscal policy’ unveiled in Union Budget 2021-2022, with a focus on capital outlay which has a higher multiplier effect (3.6x) on demand and a longer impact (4-5 years).

Progressive reforms done in the recent past and in the budget will create an enabling environment for growth, the brokerage said.

Further, the Reserve Bank’s of India’s (RBI) latest monetary policy continues with an accommodative stance while promising to manage the Rs 12 trillion government borrowing program in a non-disruptive manner and providing ample liquidity.

Equity valuations are stretched at around 22x one year rolled forward basis but earnings upgrade cycle and low discount rate will remain supportive of the high valuations, ICICI Securities said.