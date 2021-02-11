Business Loss pool/GDP nearing decade low; strong macroeconomic factors to further augment PAT/GDP Updated : February 11, 2021 07:33 PM IST The loss pool/GDP in listed corporate India ballooned to a two-decade high of 1.8 percent in FY18 largely driven by cyclicals. It expects the aggregate consensus PAT of around 360 stocks to rise from Rs 4.6 trillion in FY20 to Rs 9.6 trillion (around 5 percent of GDP) in FY23 which is a CAGR of 27 percent. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply