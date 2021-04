Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the country's largest software services exporter, reported a 6.26 percent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 9,246 crore in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 as compared to Rs 8,701 crore in the previous quarter. The net profit of the company was lower than CNBC-TV18 analysts' poll estimates of Rs 9,317 crore.

The company's consolidated revenue in Q4FY21 increased 4 percent to Rs 43,705 crore from Rs 42,015 crore in the December quarter. CNBC-TV18 poll had an estimated revenue of Rs 43,660 crore.

Rajesh Gopinathan, MD and CEO, NG Subramaniam, COO, V Ramakrishnan, CFO and Milind Lakkad, Executive VP and Global Head-HR of TCS shared their views.

“Sustainable business model that we think is both achievable and what we are more importantly focused on working towards is to achieve and maintain the double digit growth. So FY19 was 11.5 percent on constant currency basis, there will be some amount of variation. FY22 will definitely be double digit. It is about systematically opening new segments of growth and then executing on it on a sustainable basis,” said Gopinathan.

“We are happy that almost all the markets and all the verticals have registered a sequential growth. However, the whole hospitality and travel areas are still stressed and they are coming up with newer ways of investments and then preparing for the post-pandemic era,” said Subramaniam.

“The overall economic outlook that we see - both the emerging and the established markets - is positive. The deal momentum that we have is a mixture of large as well as smaller deals. The kind of opportunities that we see augurs well for the future,” Subramaniam added.

In terms of 19,400 hiring by the company, Lakkad mentioned, “It is something which we have planned for the year. Campus hiring happens for the year. We have already planned and offered for this year FY22 as well. Demand has been good. Successfully, we have been able to drive all the levers together and hence big numbers and we will continue to do that going forward.”