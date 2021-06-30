Looking at 60% growth in next 2-3 years from packaging films division, says Uflex

Uflex reported its Q4FY21 earnings numbers. Revenue jumped over 40 percent and margins also expanded in the fourth quarter. Rajesh Bhatia, Group President (Finance and Accounts) and CFO, Uflex discussed this with CNBC-TV18.

The company has announced an expansion in its packaging films division. On an overall basis, on the films side, the company is looking at about 60 percent capacity availability in the next couple of years. “All the expansion put together in films, from the numbers that we achieved in FY21, we are looking at about 60 percent growth in the next two-three years,” he said.

The company is fully sold out in the aseptic packaging business. “By the end of this fiscal, we will have our expanded line, which will get commissioned and that will double the volumes from USD 3.5 billion pack to about USD 7 billion pack,” he mentioned.

The company is looking to do more value-added products rather than adding any capacity in the packaging business.

Bhatia sees 20-25 percent volume growth in FY22.

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video