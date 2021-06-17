Looking at 20% increase in revenue this year, says Asahi India

Asahi India posted its Q4FY21 earnings. Gopal Ganatra, Executive Director, Asahi India Glass, discussed the earnings and shared the demand picture as India begins to unlock.

“We are looking at about 20 percent revenue increase in this year,” he said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

“Gujarat will be a big portion of that,” he added.

Auto sector has been doing quite well in recent times. “We have about 90 percent share in Maruti’s volumes. The pickup has been very good. Therefore, it contributes almost about 60 percent to our topline. That is why we have made a large investment in Gujarat, we have just commissioned a plant and in the last quarter, we had about 80-85 percent of capacity utilisation,” he explained.

“Demand has been very strong, both for the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and in the aftermarket,” he further mentioned.

The company is looking at Rs 600-650 crore of revenues in the auto sector, going forward.

In terms of Q4FY21 numbers, he mentioned, “Q4 was exceptional in nature, there were a few headwinds which helped us - not only the internal work in terms of cost-cutting but also the demand/supply equation. So, it was largely a mix of both – 50-60 percent internal and 30-40 percent external work.”

In the glass segment on the architectural side, company’s focus has been more on the value-added products. “That is where we have a forte and we would like to consolidate our position there. Almost 70-80 percent of our volumes are value-added products,” he said.

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video.