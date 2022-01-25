Lodha Group Q3 Results: Net revenue Rs 1,397.81 crore, down 33%; net profit falls 12.45% to Rs 208.75 crore

Mumbai-based Macrotech Developers (Lodha Group) today reported net revenue at Rs 1,397.81 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, a sharp 33 percent fall mainly caused by COVID-related uncertainties and restrictions over the Omicron variant in different parts of the country. The company had reported a net revenue of Rs 2,075.94 crore in the September quarter.

At the end of the third quarter of the fiscal, the company reported a net worth of Rs 11,240.66 crore, an impressive 60 percent jump compared to the Rs 6,997.59 crore reported at the end of the second quarter.

In its quarterly earnings report, the real estate developer reported a net profit of Rs 208.75 crore, down 12.45 percent quarter-on-quarter from the Rs 238.46 crore reported in the September quarter.

According to the report, the company had an operating margin of 32.84 percent in the latest quarter as against 33.03 percent in Q2FY22, while its net profit margin stood at 14.61 percent, up from 11.35 percent in the previous quarter.

The company reported earnings per share of Rs 4.49 crore, down 15.75 percent from the Rs 5.33 crore reported the previous quarter. It reported a paid-up equity share capital (at a face value of Rs 10 each) of Rs 481.51 crore as against Rs 447.32 crore in Q2FY22.