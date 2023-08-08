Lloyds Metals and Energy back-to-black, reports Q1 net profit of Rs 403 crore

Shares of Lloyds Metals and Energy Ltd ended at Rs 667.60, up by Rs 19.85, or 3.06 percent on the BSE.

Lloyds Metals and Energy Ltd on Tuesday (August 8) reported a net profit of Rs 403.3 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, Lloyds Metals and Energy posted a net loss of Rs 930.3 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

In the quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 1,965.5 crore during the period under review against Rs 842.7 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

At the operating level, EBITDA stood at Rs 535.9 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal over Rs 261.9 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

EBITDA margin stood at 27.3 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 31.1 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

