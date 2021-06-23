Likely to achieve 4-figure revenue in FY22, says MM Forgings

(Edited by : Ankit Gohel)
First Published: IST
MM Forgings posted a record revenue of Rs 293.36 crore in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 and now expects to cross the four-figure revenue in FY22.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Loss
|Adani Ports
|718.70
|-24.20
|Wipro
|540.15
|-16.40
|Divis Labs
|4,224.60
|-64.15
|JSW Steel
|665.50
|-9.75
|Larsen
|1,479.25
|-19.95
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Loss
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,736.80
|-23.20
|Larsen
|1,479.80
|-19.35
|Tata Steel
|1,099.80
|-13.75
|TCS
|3,262.10
|-38.55
|Axis Bank
|732.40
|-7.20
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,432.70
|167.30
|Titan Company
|1,782.55
|25.55
|Bajaj Finserv
|12,282.25
|150.60
|ONGC
|123.35
|1.30
|M&M
|781.95
|6.75
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,432.95
|169.20
|Titan Company
|1,783.00
|26.20
|Bajaj Finserv
|12,280.80
|147.75
|M&M
|781.90
|6.50
|UltraTechCement
|6,903.70
|47.20
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Dollar-Rupee
|74.2700
|-0.0950
|-0.13
|Euro-Rupee
|88.6180
|-0.1170
|-0.13
|Pound-Rupee
|103.6010
|-0.0670
|-0.06
|Rupee-100 Yen
|0.6703
|-0.0017
|-0.25