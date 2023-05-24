LIC Q4 results | Net profit zooms 6-fold to Rs 13,428 crore, declares dividend of Rs 3

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Life Insurance Corporation Ltd ended at Rs 593.55, up by Rs 3.60, or 0.61 percent on the BSE.

Public sector insurer Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) on Wednesday reported a 466 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 13,428 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 2,371 crore, LIC said in a regulatory filing.

However, the total income of the insurer during the March quarter declined to Rs 2,01,022 crore from Rs 2,15,487 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal. LIC's income from first-year premium also came down to Rs 12,852 crore against Rs 14,663 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal.

The income from renewal premiums in the reporting period rose to Rs 76,328 crore compared to Rs 71,473 crore a year ago, while the single premium decreased to Rs 43,252 crore from Rs 58,251 crore. For the entire financial year 2022-23, LIC registered a multi-fold rise in net profit to Rs 35,997 crore from Rs 4,125 crore in the previous financial year.