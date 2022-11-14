LIC shares jump as state-run insurance giant's strong quarterly performance woos Street

By CNBCTV18.com

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) shares jumped on Monday after the state-run insurance behemoth staged a strong performance last week.

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) shares jumped as much as almost nine percent on Monday, after the state-run insurance giant reported a strong set of quarterly financial results. On Friday, LIC reported a more than 11 times increase in quarterly net profit for the July-September period to Rs 15,952 crore driven by its strategic transition to a diversifying product mix.

The LIC stock jumped by as much as Rs 54.6 or 8.7 percent to Rs 682.7 apiece on BSE.

On Friday, LIC reported a net premium of Rs 1.32 lakh crore for the three-month period, up 27 percent compared with the corresponding period a year ago. Its solvency ratio — a key measure of profitability for insurers that determines a business's ability to meet its long-term obligations — improved to 1.88, from 1.83 in the year-ago period.

The insurance behemoth aims to grow the share of its non-participating segment — a non-participating policy does not share a part of the earnings with the policyholder.

The slice of non-participating business in the individual policy segment improved to 8.99 percent for the April-September period from 7.12 percent for the year ended March, LIC said.