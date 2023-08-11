Pressure in fourth quarter of financial year 2023 dragged numbers in Q1 of FY24: LIC's Siddhartha Mohanty

LIC's standalone net profit jumped to Rs 9,543.71 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. However, sequentially, net profit declined 29 percent from Rs 13,428 crore reported in the March quarter.

Siddhartha Mohanty, Chairperson at Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) on Friday acknowledged the challenging situation faced in the fourth quarter of FY23 (Q4 of FY23) that carried over into first quarter of FY24 (Q1 of FY24), affecting the reported numbers. LIC's standalone net profit jumped to Rs 9,543.71 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. However, sequentially, net profit declined 29 percent from Rs 13,428 crore reported in the March quarter.

Engaging in a conversation with CNBC-TV18, Mohanty highlighted several key aspects that shed light on LIC's path ahead.

The insurer behemoth's Chairperson expressed optimism, noting the company's efforts in reshaping its product and channel mix to bring about a directional change. Foreseeing a positive growth trajectory, Mohanty reassured stakeholders that LIC was poised to meet expectations. He pointed out that strong premium growth was anticipated in the months of August and September.

He further said that LIC's plans to deliver decent performance in select segments. He acknowledged the strain on margins in the life insurance industry during Q1FY24 but projected definite margin improvement moving forward. The chairperson said that LIC aims to achieve a high double-digit share of Individual Annual Premium Equivalent (APE) for the non-PAR segment by the end of FY24, with current numbers standing at 10.22 percent.

He revealed that the sale of Unit Linked Insurance Plan (ULIP) products had impacted the non-PAR margin in Q1FY24, prompting a strategic shift towards high-margin products under the non-PAR segment.

Highlighting specific product segments, Mohanty noted that annuity and term products were poised to gain strong traction. He also acknowledged the impact of minimum premium increases on policy sales and revealed that the average ticket size for policies had seen a significant increase of 20-25 percent. He further stated the intention to continue increasing the average ticket size for policies.

Meanwhile, the net premium income of LIC was almost flat at Rs 98,362.75 crore in the June quarter, compared to Rs 98,351.76 crore in the corresponding period of last year. The insurance behemoth's income from investments climbed 30 percent to Rs 90,309 crore in the quarter under review, compared with Rs 69,571 crore in the same quarter of last fiscal.

Other income of the insurance behemoth declined to Rs 75.54 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 160.09 crore in Q1FY23. Transfer of funds from shareholders’ accounts stood at Rs 1.48 crore during Q1 as against Rs 799 crore in the year-ago period.

LIC's first year premium during the reporting quarter stood at Rs 6,848.75 crore, down 8 percent from Rs 7,475.81 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Net commission during the quarter rose 2 percent to Rs 5,158.84 crore. The same stood at Rs 5,051.97 crore in the previous year period.

While the number of policies sold in the individual segment during the quarter ended June 30, 2023, stood at 32,16,301, a dip from the 36,81,764 policies sold in the same quarter the previous year, LIC's strategies and focus on average ticket size are expected to drive future growth.