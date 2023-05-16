LIC Housing Finance Q4 beats estimates with net numbers, declares dividend

homeearnings NewsLIC Housing Finance Q4 beats estimates with net numbers, declares dividend

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  May 16, 2023 8:59:18 PM IST (Published)

LICHFL declared a dividend for the financial year 2022-2023 of 425 percent i.e. Rs 8.5 per equity share of Rs 2 each. Shares of LIC Housing Finance Ltd ended at Rs 395.10, up by Rs 13.25, or 3.47 percent on the BSE.

Mortgage lender LIC Housing Finance Ltd (LICHFL) on Tuesday, May 16, reported a 5.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit at Rs 1,180.3 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 1,118.6 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 775.4 crore for the quarter under review.


Net interest income (NII), which is the difference between the interest income a bank earns from its lending activities and the interest it pays to depositors, rose 22.1 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,990.3 crore, against Rs 1,630 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted NII of Rs 1,660.2 crore

The board of directors of the company approved the recommendation of dividend for the financial year 2022-2023 of 425 percent i.e. Rs 8.5 per equity share of Rs 2 each.

Shares of LIC Housing Finance Ltd ended at Rs 395.10, up by Rs 13.25, or 3.47 percent on the BSE.
