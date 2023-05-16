LIC Housing Finance Q4 beats estimates with net numbers, declares dividend

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran

LICHFL declared a dividend for the financial year 2022-2023 of 425 percent i.e. Rs 8.5 per equity share of Rs 2 each. Shares of LIC Housing Finance Ltd ended at Rs 395.10, up by Rs 13.25, or 3.47 percent on the BSE.

Mortgage lender LIC Housing Finance Ltd (LICHFL) on Tuesday, May 16, reported a 5.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit at Rs 1,180.3 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 1,118.6 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 775.4 crore for the quarter under review.

