LIC Housing Finance Q1 Results | Net profit surges to Rs 1,324 crore, beats estimates

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Aug 3, 2023 9:42:08 PM IST (Updated)

Mortgage lender LIC Housing Finance Ltd (LICHFL) on Thursday reported a 43 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 1,323.7 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023.
In the corresponding quarter last year, LIC Housing Finance posted a net profit of Rs 925.5 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 1,061 crore for the quarter under review.
Net interest income (NII), which is the difference between the interest income a bank earns from its lending activities and the interest it pays to depositors, increased 38.4 percent, coming at Rs 2,252.3 crore against Rs 1,627.7 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY23.
The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of LIC Housing Finance Ltd ended at Rs 393.90, down by Rs 20.10, or 4.86 percent on the BSE.
First Published: Aug 3, 2023 9:01 PM IST
