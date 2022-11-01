LG Balakrishnan falls after weak Q2 but recovers as management sticks to revenue guidance

LG Balakrishnan and Brothers reported earnings for the September-ended quarter and saw revenue fall by a percent while profit was lower by over 16 percent.

LG Balakrishnan and Brothers reported a weak set of earnings for the September-ended quarter with revenue falling by a percent and profit lower by over 16 perfect. The stock traded as much as five percent in the red in early trade but has recovered slightly after the management assured CNBC-TV18 that it was sticking to its revenue guidance.

“I will stick to what I said last time. We will complete with about 17 percent and will do about Rs 2,200 crore,” B Vijayakumar, CMD, told CNBC-TV18.

The company is also slowly but surely reviving its electric vehicle plans. “We have made a few prototypes (EVs), but we stopped because there is no way we can compete with vehicle manufacturers. However, we supply a few small components (to EV makers).”

The company will commission an industrial chain plant in March 2023 and the annual revenue from the new plant, at full capacity, will be Rs 1,500 crore approximately.

“We hope that we can do about Rs 200 crore next year,” the CMD added.

Talking about the succession plan, Vijayakumar said that management change is a part of the succession plan. However, he has no plans of exiting the business.

There will be a management rejig and the CMD (Promoter) B Vijayakumar will step down and continue as Executive Chairman; whereas Whole-Time Director and Senior VP-Operations, Rajiv Parthasarathy re-designated as Executive Director.

