Learnt to execute amidst COVID-19; don’t foresee major impact on biz, says VA Tech Wabag's Rajneesh Chopra

VA Tech Wabag posted its Q2FY22 earnings . Rajneesh Chopra, Global Head-Business Development VA Tech Wabag Ltd, discussed the earnings fineprint.

There are certain norms, which most of the countries have adopted due to spurt in COVID-19 cases. So water and sanitation are essential services moves as usual for the company.

In terms of construction and EPC projects, there could be little impact, said Chopra.

“I don’t foresee - looking at H2 and our current progress, given the strong order backlog – any major impact because by and large we have learned how to live with COVID-19 and execute our projects,” he said.

Also Read:

In terms of order book, in H1, the major contribution has come from overseas – around Rs 1,230 crore came from Russia and some contribution came from European entities. “International market, middle east and Africa is something that we are currently focused on,” he said.

The company’s focus has also shifted to Russia and CIS countries. “Going forward, you will see more order inflow coming from these geographies,” he stated.

The number of days on receivables has gone down.

“Our endeavor will definitely be to bring it down,” he said.

The company’s industrial order book in the first half has been very strong which will definitely result in a better inflow of payments as well as it will support us in terms of cash flow, he noted.

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video.

Catch all market updates here.