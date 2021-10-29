Laurus Labs Q2FY22: Working on margin stress, on track for $1 billion revenue target, says management

Laurus Labs posted weak Q2 earnings, profit was down 17 percent and margins have contracted sequentially and on a year-on-year basis. To discuss earnings and the company's future plans, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Satyanarayana Chava, Founder and CEO at Laurus Labs.

Laurus Labs posted weak Q2 earnings. Profit was down 17 percent and margins have contracted sequentially and, on a year-on-year basis. The company posted a net profit of Rs 201.90 crore for the September-ended quarter, down 16.66 percent when compared with Rs 242.27 crore in September 2020. Its sales came in at Rs 1,203.48 crore in September 2021, up 5.68 percent when compared to Rs 1,138.84 crore in September 2020. EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) came in at Rs 347.91 crore for the quarter ended in September, down 8.2 percent from Rs 378.99 crore in September 2020

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Satyanarayana Chava, Founder & CEO of the company, shed light on the company's performance and outlook.

He said, “This is a very important agreement for us to demonstrate our capabilities and our ability to service big pharma in the drug discovery manufacturing area.”

Laurus Labs has set an ambitious goal of a billion-dollar revenue by FY23.

On the company’s revenue goal, Chava said, “The first thing we need to keep in mind is that antiretroviral (ARV) API demand being less in the last few quarters is not going to be there for more quarters. We do believe that the ARV API sale will pick up from Q3 onwards. We have created enough capacities to reach our aspirational goal of a billion-dollar revenue by FY23 and we have several approvals pending with Britain, Europe and US. There are more challenges with regulatory approvals of facilities. We do believe if we get approvals as we expect in the next six to nine months, we are on track to reach our aspirational target of a billion-dollar revenue by FY23.”

On margin pressure, Chava said, “If you look at our gross margins, it was very constant when compared to previous quarters. The EBITDA margins were less because of lower offtake in our ARV APIs and also, our other expenses were quite normal.”

He added, “There is a stress on the raw material cost front because of increases from Chinese vendors. Also, other commodities went up. So for example, oil prices went up, so steam generation cost will go up. So, there is a stress on margins. But we are able to work on that.”

“In the last quarter, sales from our CDMO segment was higher when compared to the previous quarter. So, we were able to mitigate some of those challenges, because higher margin business contributed much more in the previous quarter,” he mentioned.

On Molnupiravir, Chava said, “Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) has signed an agreement with Merck for several low- and middle-income countries and the FDA is meeting on November 30 to take a decision on the emergency use of authorisation (EUA) of Molnupiravir. We do hope to sign a license with MPP. If FDA approves by November end, we do hope to reach out to Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for approval.”

