Large corporate credit hurting loan growth; expect GNPA below 10% in next 2-3 quarters: Union Bank

Rajkiran Rai G, MD & CEO, Union Bank of India, on Tuesday, said that the bank expects gross net performing assets (GNPAs) to be below 10 percent in the next 2-3 quarters. He explained that the bank expects recovery to the tune of Rs 16,000 crore by FY22-end.

Rai said, “By writing off, what we are trying to do is bring our gross NPA below 10 percent. But the NPA reduction has happened both ways, write-offs and recoveries. Even our recoveries are very robust. In the first three quarters, we have already done Rs 13,000 crore of recovery and we are expecting that it will cross Rs 16,000 crore during this year. So both ways, we are tackling it.”

“Gross NPA, we want to be close to 10 percent by March itself, but then it depends on many other factors. We want that in the next two to three quarters, we come below 10 percent and maintain similar level for some time,” he mentioned.

On loan book, Rai explained that large corporate credit is hurting overall growth. Going ahead, he expects credit growth of 11-12 percent in the next fiscal. Additionally, while highlighting sectors, he said that MSME growth is at 6 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

He said, "We had a problem with our large corporate credit growth, otherwise if you look at RAM (retail, agriculture and micro, small and medium enterprises) sector, we are growing in double-digits, both retail and agriculture."

"MSME was a bit compromised, we are back to about 6 percent growth levels. On large corporates, we will start to see growth, we are likely to end up with around 6 to 8 percent growth this year. We look forward to double-digit growth next year, maybe in the range of 11 to 12 percent," Rai added.

Union Bank of India recently posted its Q3 earnings. The bank reported a 49 percent jump in net profit to Rs 1,085 crore in the third quarter ended December 2021. The bank had earned a net profit of Rs 727 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, its total income during the October-December quarter declined to Rs 19,453.74 crore from Rs 20,102.84 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

On net interest margin (NIM), he said that it will stabilise at around 3 percent for the bank. Further, he expects credit cost to be near 1-1.5 percent range in FY23.

Rai said, "NIM, we have given a projection of 2.9 to 3 percent. Now, we can say with an upward cycle, it will stabilise around 3 percent. On the credit side if you see the first nine months is around 1.7 percent, for the next year it will be anywhere between 1 to 1.5 percent."

Watch the video for the full interview.