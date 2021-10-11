Krsnaa Diagnostics Q2 Earnings: Net profit down 63% YoY at Rs 12.5 crore, revenue down 55%

Pune-based diagnostic services provider Krsnaa Diagnostics on Monday reported a net profit of Rs 12.5 crore for the quarter ended September 30. That marked a decline of 63.4 percent compared with the corresponding period a year ago.

Krsnaa Diagnostics saw a year-on-year drop of 55 percent in revenue to Rs 108.3 crore for the July-September period, according to a regulatory filing after market hours on Monday.

The company reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of Rs 31.9 crore, as against Rs 55.1 crore in the year-ago period.

Krsnaa's EBITDA margin came in at 29.5 percent in the second quarter of the current financial year, as against 22.9 percent in the year-ago period.

Krsnaa Diagnostics shares ended 1.9 percent lower at Rs 801.7 apiece on BSE, ahead of the earnings announcement.

Krsnaa made a debut on Dalal Street in August 2021. Its shares started their journey in the secondary market at a premium of 7.4 percent over the issue price of its IPO, which was subscribed 64.4 times.

At the current level, Krsnaa shares are down 16 percent compared with their issue price.

Here's how the recent debutant has performed so far:

Krsnaa Diagnostics is one of the largest differentiated diagnostic service providers in the country. It specialises in tech-powered services like imaging, pathology and clinical labs, and tele-radiology services for various private and public hospitals.

