Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank reported an 8.5 percent fall in the standalone net profit to Rs 1,244.4 crore for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 as against Rs 1,360.2 crore in the same quarter last year. The profit was lower than CNBC-TV18's poll estimates of Rs 1,332.4 crore.

Net interest income (NII) during the quarter rose 17.8 percent to Rs 3,723.9 crore from Rs 3,160.9 crore, YoY. The net interest margin (NIM) for Q1FY21 was at 4.4 percent.

Asset quality in Q1FY21 deteriorated as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rose 11.8 percent to Rs 5,619.33 crore from Rs 5,026.9 crore while net NPAs increased by 14.1 percent to Rs 1,777 crore from Rs 1,557.9 crore, QoQ.

Gross NPAs as a percentage of gross advances rose by 45 bps to 2.7 percent as against 2.25 percent and net NPAs as a percentage of net advances increased by 16 bps to 0.87 percent from 0.71 percent, on a sequential basis.

The bank's loan book under moratorium-2 was at 9.65 percent as of June 30, 2020. This includes 9.15 percent from moratorium-1. Further, 80 percent of the moratorium-2 book is secured, Kotak Mahindra Bank said.

Slippages during the quarter rose to Rs 796 crore as against Rs 491 crore QoQ.

The bank made an additional COVID-19 related general provision of Rs 616 crore in Q1FY21 taking the total COVID related provisions as on June 30, 2020, to Rs 1,266 crore (0.62 percent of net advances).

Average savings deposits rose 34 percent to Rs 105,673 crore in Q1FY21 compared to Rs 78,654 crore in Q1FY20. Meanwhile, customer assets, which include advances and credit substitutes, fell to Rs 216,819 crore as on June 30, 2020, as against Rs 217,446 crore as on June 30, 2019.

Advances as on June 30, 2020, declined to Rs 203,998 crore from Rs 208,030 crore as on June 30, 2019.

Total provisioning towards advances (including specific, standard and COVID provisions) is higher than the GNPA of the bank, it said in a regulatory filing.

Capital adequacy ratio of the bank as per Basel III, as on June 30, 2020, is 21.2 percent and Tier I ratio is 20.6 percent.

During the quarter, the bank raised Rs 7,442 crore through a QIP issuance of 6.5 crore equity shares.

The stock of Kotak Mahindra Bank reacted negatively to the results. At 2:40 pm, the stock was trading 2.46 percent lower at Rs 1,316.65 apiece on the BSE.