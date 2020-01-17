Earnings
Kotak Mahindra Bank to announce Q3 earnings on January 20; here is what to expect
Updated : January 17, 2020 06:18 PM IST
The lender has one of the best net interest margins in the banking sector, thanks to low-cost deposit share at 54 percent.
CNBC-TV18 expects the bank's net interest margin to remain steady or improve with loan growth seen at 15 percent or above.
