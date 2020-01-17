Kotak Mahindra Bank to announce Q3 earnings on January 20; here is what to expect

Private lender Kotak Mahindra Bank is all set to announce December-quarter results on Monday (January 20).

As per CNBC-TV18 poll, the bank is expected to give a good result based on healthy net interest income growth that will aid in profit growth of more than 30 percent.

The lender has one of the best net interest margins in the banking sector, thanks to low-cost deposit share at 54 percent. CNBC-TV18 expects the bank's net interest margin to remain steady or improve with loan growth seen at 15 percent or above.

The bank has been focusing on digital initiatives, which along with healthy retail loan growth should aid in fee income growth for the bank. Asset quality saw a bit of hiccup in the second quarter and gross non-performing assets (GNPA) below 2.4 percent will be positive.

CNBC-TV18 Poll suggests net interest income growth of 20.4 percent and profit growth of 32.5 percent. The key thing to watch will be subsidiaries performances as their performance has picked up since the last 2-3 quarters.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q3FY20 Preview

52W L/H: Rs 1,198.7 (16/01/2019) / Rs 1,734.4 (19/12/2019).



NIM to remain steady or improve QOQ (Q2 was at 4.61 percent, 18 quarter high).



Loan growth above 15 percent will be positive (Q2 was at 15.3 percent).



Fee income should remain strong due to loan growth and digital initiatives.



Low-cost deposit flow should be strong for the bank (Q2 casa ratio was at 53.6 percent).



GNPA below 2.4 percent will be positive (Q2 was at 2.32 percent).



DTA benefit may aid earnings momentum.





Net interest income seen at Rs 3,539.2 crore vs Rs 2,939.1 crore, up 20.4 percent (up 5.7 percent QOQ).



Net profit seen at Rs 1,710.5 crore vs Rs 1,290.9 crore, up 32.5 percent (down 0.8 percent QOQ).





Net interest income is seen at Rs 4,534.8 crore vs Rs 3,804.1 crore, up 19 percent.



Net profit is seen at Rs 2,373.1 crore vs Rs 1,822.8 crore, up 30 percent.





GNPA at Rs --- crore vs Rs 5033.6 crore.



NNPA at Rs --- cr vs Rs 1811.4 crore.



GNPA at ---% vs 2.32 percent.



NNPA at ---% vs 0.85 percent.



Calculated provision coverage ratio at ---% vs 64 percent.



All Standalone

NII (Rs cr) YoY (%) Q3FY20E 3539 20.4 Q2FY20 3350 24.6 Q1FY20 3173 22.8 Q4FY19 3048 18.1 Q3FY19 2939 22.8









PAT (Rs cr)

YoY (%)





Q3FY20E

1711

32.5





Q2FY20

1724

51.1





Q1FY20

1360

32.7





Q4FY19

1408

25.2





Q3FY19

1291

22.6













Highest NIM in 19 quarters

NIM (%)





Q3FY20E (Phillip Cap)

4.62





Q2FY20

4.61





Q1FY20

4.49





Q4FY19

4.48





Q3FY19

4.33















GNPA (%)

NNPA (%)





Q3FY20E (Phillip Cap)

2.27

0.82





Q2FY20

2.32

0.85





Q1FY20

2.19

0.73





Q4FY19

2.14

0.75





Q3FY19

2.07

0.71









Kotak Mahindra Bank – Q2FY20 – Weakest business growth in 10 quarters; NIM at an all-time high.



Consolidated BV (Rs/share): FY20E – Rs 348.7; FY21E – Rs 405.8.



Key Highlights of the Results



Despite lower loan growth, NIM is at an all-time high of 4.61 percent.









NIM

%





Q2FY16

4.30





Q3FY16

4.34





Q4FY16

4.35





Q1FY17

4.40





Q2FY17

4.47





Q3FY17

4.49





Q4FY17

4.60





Q1FY18

4.50





Q2FY18

4.33





Q3FY18

4.20





Q4FY18

4.35





Q1FY19

4.30





Q2FY19

4.20





Q3FY19

4.33





Q4FY19

4.48





Q1FY20

4.49





Q2FY20

4.61









NIM was aided by control on cost of funds as low-cost deposit ratio has been the best in 17 quarters for the bank.



Low-cost deposits at Rs 111333 crore, up 16.8 percent YOY and down 6.1 percent QOQ.



Low-cost deposit share declines to 50.7 percent vs 50.3 percent YOY and vs 52.5 percent QOQ.









Low Cost Deposit Share

%





Q2FY16

36.2





Q3FY16

35.3





Q4FY16

38.1





Q1FY17

37.4





Q2FY17

39.0





Q3FY17

42.0





Q4FY17

44.0





Q1FY18

43.9





Q2FY18

47.8





Q3FY18

46.7





Q4FY18

50.8





Q1FY19

50.3





Q2FY19

50.8





Q3FY19

50.7





Q4FY19

52.5





Q1FY20

50.7





Q2FY20

53.6









NII growth is the best in 13 quarters along with lower tax rate drives PAT growth of >50 percent for the first time.









Growth, YOY, %

NII

PAT





Q2FY17

18.9

42.8





Q3FY17

16.1

38.6





Q4FY17

16.4

40.3





Q1FY18

17.0

23.0





Q2FY18

15.9

22.3





Q3FY18

16.7

19.7





Q4FY18

19.4

15.1





Q1FY19

15.0

12.3





Q2FY19

16.3

14.8





Q3FY19

22.8

22.6





Q4FY19

18.1

25.2





Q1FY20

22.8

17.6





Q2FY20

24.6

51.1









Operating efficiency is the best in 17quarters.









Cost to Income Ratio

%





Q2FY16

54.5





Q3FY16

51.6





Q4FY16

53.0





Q1FY17

50.4





Q2FY17

49.1





Q3FY17

48.4





Q4FY17

46.2





Q1FY18

49.4





Q2FY18

47.2





Q3FY18

47.0





Q4FY18

45.9





Q1FY19

45.8





Q2FY19

46.2





Q3FY19

50.3





Q4FY19

47.1





Q1FY20

46.4





Q2FY20

45.2









Operating profit growth is the best in 8 quarters.









Operating Profit Growth

YOY, %

QOQ, %





Q2FY18

19.8

8.1





Q3FY18

19.1

5.5





Q4FY18

18.6

10.9





Q1FY19

27.4

0.7





Q2FY19

21.5

3.1





Q3FY19

6.5

(7.5)





Q4FY19

13.1

17.7





Q1FY20

18.0

5.1





Q2FY20

19.7

5.5









Business growth is the weakest in 10 quarters.



Deposit growth is the weakest in 13 quarters leading to loan growth being the lowest in 10 quarters.









Growth, YOY, %

Deposits

Advances





Q2FY17

14.5

12.9





Q3FY17

14.1

12.1





Q4FY17

13.5

14.7





Q1FY18

16.8

17.9





Q2FY18

17.5

21.1





Q3FY18

21.1

23.1





Q4FY18

22.4

24.7





Q1FY19

16.0

24.3





Q2FY19

24.2

21.2





Q3FY19

18.2

23.5





Q4FY19

17.3

21.2





Q1FY20

22.8

17.6





Q2FY20

13.2

15.3









The slowdown in loan growth was largely led by corporate loan growth.









Loan Growth (YOY, %)

Total Book

Corporate Book





Q2FY17

21.6

24.1





Q3FY17

12.1

23.6





Q4FY17

14.7

19.3





Q1FY18

17.9

21.0





Q2FY18

21.1

26.5





Q3FY18

23.1

17.3





Q4FY18

24.7

25.0





Q1FY19

24.3

25.3





Q2FY19

21.2

18.5





Q3FY19

23.5

26.0





Q4FY19

21.2

18.7





Q1FY20

17.6

7.4





Q2FY20

15.3

7.5









GNPA is the highest in the last two years.









Asset Quality (%)

GNPA Ratio

NNPA Ratio





Q2FY18

2.47

1.26





Q3FY18

2.31

1.09





Q4FY18

2.22

0.98





Q1FY19

2.17

0.86





Q2FY19

2.15

0.81





Q3FY19

2.07

0.71





Q4FY19

2.14

0.75





Q1FY20

2.19

0.73





Q2FY20

2.32

0.85









SMA 2 at Rs 431 crore vs Rs 332 crore, up 29.8 percent QOQ.



SMA 2 book increases to 0.2 percent vs 0.16 percent QOQ.



Provision coverage ratio at 64 percent vs 67 percent QOQ.





Other income at Rs 1,224.4 crore, up 1.6 percent YOY and down 6.2 percent QOQ.



Core fee income at Rs 1,162 crore, up 14 percent YOY and one percent QOQ.



Capital adequacy ratio at 18.2 percent vs 17 percent YOY and vs 17.8 percent QOQ.



The tax rate at 17.9 percent vs 34.4 percent YOY and 34.7 percent QOQ.





NII at Rs 3,349.6 crore vs Rs 2,689.1 crore, up 24.6 percent (Poll at Rs 3,241.6 crore).



Net profit at Rs 1,724.5 crore vs Rs 1,141.7 crore, up 51 percent (Poll at Rs 1,555.2 crore).

