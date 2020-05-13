Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4FY20 profit dips 10% YoY to Rs 1,266.6 crore; COVID-19 provisions at Rs 650 crore

Kotak Mahindra Bank on Wednesday reported a 10 percent on-year fall in standalone net profit to Rs 1,266.6 crore in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 as against Rs 1,407.80 crore in the same period last year. CNBC-TV18 poll had an estimated profit of Rs 1,478.3 crore.

Net Interest Income (NII) in Q4FY20 increased to Rs 3,560 crore from Rs 3,036 crore in Q4FY19. Net Interest Margin (NIM) rose to an all-time high of 4.72 percent versus 4.69 percent, QoQ.

The bank has made a COVID-19 related general provision of Rs 650 crore, which is higher than the RBI requirement. Total provisioning towards Advances (including specific, standard and COVID provisions) is higher than the Gross NPA of the bank.

Provisions in Q4FY20 were at Rs 1,047.5 crore versus Rs 444 crore, QoQ and versus Rs 171.3 crore, YoY.

Around 26 percent of borrowers by value at account level availed the RBI moratorium upto April 30, the bank said.

Asset quality improved as gross NPA during the March quarter declined 7.13 percent to Rs 5,026.89 crore as against Rs 5,413.20 crore in the December quarter. Gross NPA (as a percentage of gross advances) fell to 2.25 percent versus 2.46 percent, QoQ.

Net NPA declined 19.07 percent to Rs 1, 557.89 crore from Rs 1,925 .08 crore, QoQ. Net NPA (as percent of net advances) fell to 0.71 percent from 0.89 percent, QoQ.

Kotak Bank board has approved the reappointment of Uday Kotak as MD & CEO from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2023, subject to the approval of the shareholders, RBI and such other concerned authorities the Bank.

Bank's slippages for Q4FY20 declined sharply to Rs 491 crore as against Rs 1,062 crore, QoQ.