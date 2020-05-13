Earnings Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4FY20 profit dips 10% YoY to Rs 1,266.6 crore; COVID-19 provisions at Rs 650 crore Updated : May 13, 2020 01:27 PM IST Net Interest Margin (NIM) rose to an all-time high of 4.72 percent versus 4.69 percent, QoQ. Kotak Bank board has approved the reappointment of Uday Kotak as MD & CEO from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2023. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365