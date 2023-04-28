Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4 preview | Net Interest Income and Net Profit expected to show solid growth

Kotak Mahindra Bank, one of India's leading private sector lenders, is set to release its earnings for the quarter ended March 2023 on Saturday, April 29. According to a CNBC-TV18 poll, Kotak Mahindra Bank is likely to report standalone net interest income of Rs 5,821 crore for the fourth quarter of FY23, a 28.7 percent year-over-year increase from Rs 4,521.4 crore.

The projected net profit is expected to be Rs 2,972.9 crore, a 7.4 percent increase from the previous year's Rs 2,767.4 crore.

Investors will be keeping a close eye on the growth of deposits. In the preceding quarter, the bank's credit deposit (CD) ratio was above 90 percent, and it will be important to monitor how the deposits move and at what cost they come in this time around.

According to estimates by PhillipCapital, Kotak Mahindra Bank's loan growth is expected to increase by 20 percent year-over-year and 4.7 percent quarter-over-quarter. However, the net interest margin may decline slightly from 5.47 percent in the previous quarter to 5.37 percent.

It will be crucial for investors to watch the momentum of low-cost deposits, as it has the potential to significantly impact the bank's earnings.

On a positive note, Kotak Mahindra Bank's asset quality is expected to improve quarter-over-quarter. PhillipCapital is expecting gross NPA ratio to come down by seven basis point. They are also expecting slippage of about Rs 800 crore for the quarter versus Rs 748 crore in the previous quarter.

The bank's management commentary and outlook for the future will also be of significant interest to investors.