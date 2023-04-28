Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4 preview | Net Interest Income and Net Profit expected to show solid growth

2 Min(s) Read
In a CNBC-TV18 poll, Kotak Mahindra Bank's standalone Q4FY23 estimates reveal a projected net interest income of Rs 5,821 crore, indicating a 28.7 percent year-over-year increase from Rs 4,521.4 crore. The projected net profit is expected to be Rs 2,972.9 crore, representing a 7.4 percent increase from the previous year's Rs 2,767.4 crore.
The projected net profit is expected to be Rs 2,972.9 crore, a 7.4 percent increase from the previous year's Rs 2,767.4 crore.
Investors will be keeping a close eye on the growth of deposits. In the preceding quarter, the bank's credit deposit (CD) ratio was above 90 percent, and it will be important to monitor how the deposits move and at what cost they come in this time around.