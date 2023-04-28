English
Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4 preview | Net Interest Income and Net Profit expected to show solid growth

In a CNBC-TV18 poll, Kotak Mahindra Bank's standalone Q4FY23 estimates reveal a projected net interest income of Rs 5,821 crore, indicating a 28.7 percent year-over-year increase from Rs 4,521.4 crore. The projected net profit is expected to be Rs 2,972.9 crore, representing a 7.4 percent increase from the previous year's Rs 2,767.4 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, one of India's leading private sector lenders, is set to release its earnings for the quarter ended March 2023 on Saturday, April 29. According to a CNBC-TV18 poll, Kotak Mahindra Bank is likely to report standalone net interest income of Rs 5,821 crore for the fourth quarter of FY23, a 28.7 percent year-over-year increase from Rs 4,521.4 crore.

The projected net profit is expected to be Rs 2,972.9 crore, a 7.4 percent increase from the previous year's Rs 2,767.4 crore.
Investors will be keeping a close eye on the growth of deposits. In the preceding quarter, the bank's credit deposit (CD) ratio was above 90 percent, and it will be important to monitor how the deposits move and at what cost they come in this time around.
