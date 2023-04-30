Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4: Earnings beat estimates, net profit rises 26%

The private lender's net interest income (NII) for the quarter under review came at Rs 6,102.6 crore, a 35 percent jump from Rs 4,521.4 crore in the corresponding period in the preceding year. NII was estimated to come at Rs 5,821 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank on Saturday reported a net profit of Rs 3,495.6 crore for the quarter ended March 2023, a 26.3 percent increase from the year ago period. According a poll by CNBC-TV18, the net profit was expected at Rs 2,972.9 crore.

The lender's net interest margin or NIM came at 5.75 percent for the March quarter, and at 5.33 percent for the entire fiscal.

Gross non performing assets or NPA came at 5,768.3 crore, down from Rs 5,994.6 crore in the previous quarter. The gross NPA ratio came at 1.78 percent and net NPA ratio vs 1.9 percent in the previous quarter.

The net NPA came at Rs 1,193.2 crore vs Rs 1,344.8 crore in the preceding quarter. The net NPA ratio came at 0.37 percent against 0.43 percent in the previous quarter.

The bank added 2.2 million customers in the March quarter. Customers as at March 31, 2023 stood at 41.2 million compared to 32.7 million, same time last year.