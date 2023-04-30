English
Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4: Earnings beat estimates, net profit rises 26%

By Asmita Pant  Apr 30, 2023 11:53:35 AM IST (Published)

The private lender's net interest income (NII) for the quarter under review came at Rs 6,102.6 crore, a 35 percent jump from Rs 4,521.4 crore in the corresponding period in the preceding year. NII was estimated to come at Rs 5,821 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank on Saturday reported a net profit of Rs 3,495.6 crore for the quarter ended March 2023, a 26.3 percent increase from the year ago period. According a poll by CNBC-TV18, the net profit was expected at Rs 2,972.9 crore.

