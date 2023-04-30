Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4: Earnings beat estimates, net profit rises 26%

1 Min(s) Read
The private lender's net interest income (NII) for the quarter under review came at Rs 6,102.6 crore, a 35 percent jump from Rs 4,521.4 crore in the corresponding period in the preceding year. NII was estimated to come at Rs 5,821 crore.
Kotak Mahindra Bank on Saturday reported a net profit of Rs 3,495.6 crore for the quarter ended March 2023, a 26.3 percent increase from the year ago period. According a poll by CNBC-TV18, the net profit was expected at Rs 2,972.9 crore.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Observers see the Russia-Ukraine war nowhere near the end — so here's what brewing up for the next stage
Apr 29, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure
Apr 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth
Apr 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands
Apr 27, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
The private lender's net interest income (NII) for the quarter under review came at Rs 6,102.6 crore, a 35 percent jump from Rs 4,521.4 crore in the corresponding period in the preceding year. NII was estimated to come at Rs 5,821 crore.