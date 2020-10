Kotak Mahindra Bank reported a 26.6 percent rise in net profit for the quarter ended September 2020 at Rs 2,184.48 as against Rs 1,724.48 crore in the same period last year. CNBC-TV18 analysts' poll had an estimated profit of Rs 1,394.4 crore.

Net Interest Income (NII) in Q2FY21 increased 17 percent to Rs 3,913 crore from Rs 3,350 crore, YoY. Net Interest Margin (NIM) during the quarter under preview was at 4.52 percent.

Operating profit increased by 31 percent to Rs 3,297 crore from Rs 2,509 crore in the year-ago period.

On the asset quality front, gross non-performing assets (NPA) during Q2FY21 fell 5 percent to Rs 5,335.95 crore from Rs 5,619.33 crore in Q1FY21. Net NPA declined 26.7 percent to Rs 1,303.78 crore from Rs 1,777.10 crore, QoQ.

Gross NPA as a percentage of gross advances decreased by 15 bps to 2.55 percent from 2.70 percent and Net NPA as a percentage of net advances eased by 23 bps to 0.64 percent from 0.87 percent, QoQ.

The Bank has not recognized any NPAs since August 31, 2020, in line with the interim order of the Supreme Court. If the said Order was not given effect to, the GNPA would have been 2. 70 percent and NNPA 0.74 percent, Kotak Mahindra Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank has, however, made provision for such advances.

Kotak Mahindra Bank's slippages in Q2 were at Rs 264 crore versus Rs 796 crore in Q1.

Provisions were at Rs 368.6 crore versus Rs 963 crore, QoQ and versus 407.9 crore, YoY.

COVID-related provisions as at September 30, 2020 stood at Rs 1,279 crore (0.62 percent of net advances), the bank added.

The capital adequacy ratio of the Bank as per Basel III, as on September 30, 2020, was 22.0 percent and Tier I ratio was 21.4 percent.

CASA ratio as on September 30, 2020 stood at 57.1 percent compared to 53.6 percent as on September 30, 2019.

At 1:50 pm, the shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank were trading 0.44 percent lower at Rs 1,376.90 apiece on the BSE.