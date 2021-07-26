Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 results: Net profit jumps 32% to Rs 1,642 crore; NII growth at 5.8%; asset quality weakens

Kotak Mahindra Bank on Monday reported a net profit of Rs 1,642 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2021, rising 31.9 percent from Rs 1,244.4 crore in the year-ago period.

The bank’s net interest income (NII) during Q1FY22 rose 5.8 percent to Rs 3,941.6 crore as against Rs 3,724 crore, YoY.

Net profit and NII were above CNBC-TV18 analysts’ poll estimates of Rs 1,595.5 crore and Rs 3,918.2 crore, respectively.

Net interest margin for the June 2021 quarter came in at 4.6 percent as compared to 4.4 percent in the March 2021 quarter.

Operating profit for the quarter ended June 2021 was Rs 3,121 crore, up 19 percent from Rs 2,624 crore in Q1FY21.

In Q1FY22, the bank made a provision of Rs 935 crore versus Rs 1,179.4 crore, QoQ, and versus Rs 962 crore, YoY.

Credit cost on advances was 133 bps (annualized) for Q1FY22 (84 bps for FY21, excl COVID-19 provision).

The capital adequacy ratio of the Bank as per Basel III as at June 30, 2021, was 23.1 percent and Tier I ratio was 22.2 percent.

Asset quality of the bank weakened during the quarter as gross non-performing assets (GNPA) increased 6.8 percent to Rs 7,931.8 crore from Rs 7.425.5 crore, QoQ. Net NPA rose 3.2 percent to Rs 2,792.3 crore from Rs 2,705.2 crore, sequentially.

Gross NPA as a percent of gross advances rose by 31 bps to 3.56 percentage from 3.25 percent, while net NPA as a percentage of net advances increased by 7 bps to 1.28 percent from 1.21 percent, QoQ.

CASA ratio as on June 30, 2021 stood at 60.2 percent compared to 56.7 percent as of June 30, 2020, Kotak Mahindra Bank said in an exchange filing.

Average Current Account deposits grew by 28 percent to Rs 46,341 crore for Q1FY22 compared to Rs 36,066 crore for Q1FY21. Average Savings deposits grew by 10 percent to Rs 116,218 crore for Q1FY22 compared to Rs 105,673 crore for Q1FY21, it added.

Average TD Sweep grew by 24 percent to Rs 22,208 crore from Rs 17,846 crore, YoY.

At 2:20 pm, the shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank were trading 1.03 percent higher at Rs 1,740.80 apiece on the BSE.