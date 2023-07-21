Kotak Mahindra Bank preview | Loan growth expected to be strong

The upcoming earnings report of Kotak Mahindra Bank holds significant implications for investors and industry observers. The bank's performance in key areas such as net interest margins, loan growth, deposit growth, and asset quality will be closely scrutinized. The management's guidance and commentary will provide critical insights into the bank's future plans and its ability to navigate the evolving economic landscape.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, one of the leading private sector banks in India, is anticipated to release its financial performance for the first quarter of FY24 on July 22, 2023. Analysts and investors are keeping a close eye on the numbers, hoping to gain insights into the bank's growth trajectory and asset quality in the current economic landscape.

One key area of interest is the net interest margins (NIMs), a critical indicator of a bank's profitability. It is expected that the NIMs might see a slight moderation on a sequential basis, but it should be noted that the previous quarter witnessed a robust margin of 5.75 percent. This could provide some reassurance to stakeholders, as the bank maintains a strong footing despite potential fluctuations in the NIMs.

The performance of Kotak Mahindra Bank 's loan portfolio is another crucial aspect. According to Motilal Oswal Securities, the bank is expected to witness healthy loan growth, with an estimated 18.2 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase and a 3.5 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth. Similarly, deposit growth is projected to remain healthy, with Motilal Oswal estimating an 18.7 percent YoY increase and a 3.4 percent sequential growth.

However, analysts are cautious of a possible decline in NIMs, with estimates ranging between 15 to 25 basis points (bps) on a sequential basis. This potential moderation highlights the importance of monitoring the movement in low-cost deposits or current account/savings account (CASA) deposits. The CASA ratio for the industry as a whole has been on a declining trend, making it a critical aspect to watch for in Kotak Mahindra Bank's results.

On the bright side, asset quality is expected to show improvement on a sequential basis. Motilal Oswal forecasts a decline of 10 basis points in the gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio to approximately 1.7 percent. This improvement, if realized, could boost confidence in the bank's risk management and loan portfolio quality.

Apart from the financial numbers, market participants will also be keenly observing the management commentary and outlook. These insights can provide valuable guidance on the bank's long-term growth prospects and the trajectory of profitability.

According to a CNBC-TV18 poll, Kotak Mahindra Bank is expected to report a net interest income (NII) growth of 32 percent YoY and about 1.7 percent sequentially. Furthermore, analysts are working with a profit growth estimate of 57.9 percent YoY, with a potential decline of about 6-6.5 percent sequentially.

For more details, watch the accompanying video