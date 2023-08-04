Kolte-Patil Developers Q1 Results | Net profit zooms 116% to Rs 46 crore on better income, revenue at Rs 571 crore

Shares of Kolte-Patil Developers ended at Rs 426.15, down by Rs 3.75, or 0.87 percent on the BSE.

Realty firm Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd on Friday reported a 116 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 46 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023, on better income.

In the corresponding quarter last year, Kolte-Patil Developers posted a net profit of Rs 21.2 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

In the quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 571.2 crore during the period under review, up 185 percent against Rs 200 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

At the operating level, EBITDA jumped 94.8 percent to Rs 91.2 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal over Rs 46.8 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

EBITDA margin stood at 16 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 23.4 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

On the operational front, Kolte-Patil Developers reported a 58 percent increase in its sales bookings to Rs 701 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal, up from Rs 445 crore in the year-ago period.

Rahul Talele, group CEO of Kolte-Patil Developers, said new area sales at 0.93 million square feet were up 52 percent year-on-year and sales value expanded by 58 percent year-on-year to Rs 701 crore, supported by an increase of 4 percent in average realizations to Rs 7,545 per square foot.

The company already launched 2.73 million square feet in the current financial year including 1.52 million square feet across three projects in Baner, Pimple Nilakh, and Life Republic under the 24K brand that addresses the premium luxury segment, Talele said.

So far, in FY24, the company acquired projects with a top-line potential of Rs 3,450 crore. These include four projects in diverse micro-markets across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and two projects in Pune, he added.

Pune-based Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd also has a presence in Mumbai and Bengaluru. It has built 58 projects, including residential complexes, integrated townships, commercial complexes, and IT Parks, with a saleable area of about 26 million square feet.

Shares of Kolte-Patil Developers ended at Rs 426.15, down by Rs 3.75, or 0.87 percent on the BSE.