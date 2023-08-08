Kolte-Patil confident of holding onto at least Rs 700 crore quarterly run rate in pre-sales

Kolte-Patil Developers stands as a prime example of a real estate entity that has not only weathered challenges but emerged stronger and more vibrant. Rahul Talele's insights into the growing demand for the premium segment, the steady pre-sales momentum, and the commendable management approach reflect the company's commitment to excellence. As the real estate industry continues to evolve, Kolte-Patil Developers is poised to lead the way with innovation, quality, and sustained growth.

Even as India's real estate sector finds the post-pandemic revival slow and tough as it faces challenges like lower demand and high interest and capital cost, premium player Kolte-Patil Developers maintained a robust pre-sales run rate across the last three quarters and it is confident about maintaining the same level in the period ahead.

Rahul Talele, Group CEO of Kolte-Patil Developers, in a recent interview with CNBC-TV18, discussed the impressive trajectory of the real estate company. Talele's insights offered a glimpse into the thriving premium segment, resilient pre-sales figures, and the strategic management approach that has fuelled the company's growth.

The Group CEO expressed unwavering confidence in Kolte-Patil Developers ' ability to maintain a robust quarterly pre-sales run rate of at least Rs 700 crore. This impressive feat underscores the company's steadfast commitment to delivering excellence in real estate offerings.

“We are confident about sustainability of this kind of numbers. With the limited launches last year, we could get these numbers on a quarterly basis. So this is for the third consecutive time that we are achieving Rs 700 crore plus pre-sales number for the group,” Talele said.

One of the notable highlights shared by Talele was the resurgent demand for the premium segment. As the real estate landscape evolves, the premium segment has witnessed a noticeable surge in demand. This upward trend is indicative of changing consumer preferences and a renewed interest in high-quality living spaces. Investors and homebuyers alike are increasingly drawn to the allure of premium offerings, signifying a shift in the market dynamics.

“Currently, our 24k product is moving very good. So, that has contributed around one-third in terms of volume and around 45 percent in terms of value for us and considering a strong launch pipeline even in a 24K premium luxury segment, where we are confident of getting a good traction. And that is a trend in the market --people are willing to spend more for a spacious, premium houses. So as compared to affordable, our premium contribution is going up on a quarter on quarter basis,” he explained.

A testament to this strategic prowess is the remarkable achievement of selling out 70 percent of inventory in the esteemed 24K Altura Project. This accomplishment speaks volumes about Kolte-Patil Developers' ability to curate projects that resonate with discerning buyers. The 24K Altura Project's success is not merely a triumph in sales figures; it stands as a symbol of the company's dedication to crafting spaces that harmonise luxury, functionality, and innovation.

“24 Altura that we have launched last quarter. Over there around 70 percent of inventory was sold out within one month itself. And now, we are planning to launch the second phase with a better price realisation in that project. Apart from that, we have launched 24K Manor project very recently and another project at the township that is a 24K row house villa project. So, we are confident of getting good traction on all these three projects. Going forward, we are also planning to launch couple of new 24K projects,” Talele added.

In the corresponding quarter last year, Kolte-Patil Developers posted a net profit of Rs 21.2 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing. During the quarter under review, the company's total revenue stood at Rs 571.2 crore, up 185 percent against Rs 200 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Amisha Vora , Chairperson and Managing Director of brokerage Prabhudas Lilladher, lauded Kolte-Patil Developers' performance in the stock market. Highlighting the company's upward trajectory, Vora commended the management's consistent and commendable efforts over the years. "The efficacy of the management is reflected not only in financial performance but also in the reinvigorated viability of the business model," she said.

Vora emphasised that the present moment signifies a turning point for Kolte-Patil Developers. With pre-sales generating substantial cash flow, the business model has regained its robustness, translating into a promising outlook for the future. This renewed viability underscores the company's adaptability and resilience in navigating dynamic market conditions, she added.

For more details, watch the accompanying video