KIMS Q1 net profit at Rs 81 crore, revenue rises 22%

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd ended at Rs 1,854.85, up by Rs 7.85, or 0.43 percent on the BSE.

Hospital chain Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd (KIMS) on Tuesday (August 7) reported a 15.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit at Rs 80.8 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences posted a net profit of Rs 70 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

In the quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 606 crore, up 22.3 percent against Rs 495.5 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

At the operating level, EBITDA increased 14.5 percent to Rs 157.1 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal over Rs 137.2 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

EBITDA margin stood at 25.9 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 27.7 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

The hospital chain conducted 3.83 lakh OPD consults in Q1 of FY24, up by 18 percent and 0.4 percent year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter basis. The bed occupancy in Q1 of FY24 was at 70.4 percent, up by 5 percent on a year-on-year and down by 0.4 percent quarter-on-quarter basis.

Average Revenue Per Occupied Bed (ARPOB) increased to Rs 31,697 in Q1 of FY24 showing 5.0 percent growth year-on-year and 3.7 percent growth quarter-on-quarter basis. The cash and cash equivalents at Rs 178 crore in Q1 of FY24. The net debt-to-equity ratio is at 0.22.

The company's consolidated EPS grew by 15.5 percent on a year-on-year and declined by 13.3 percent on a quarter-on-quarter basis to Rs 10.1.

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd ended at Rs 1,854.85, up by Rs 7.85, or 0.43 percent on the BSE.