KFin Tech anticipates 15-17% revenue growth in FY24 with consistent market share expansion

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Sreekanth Nadella, MD & CEO of KFin Technologies said that he expects mid-teens revenue growth and a margin between 40-45 percent in FY24.
KFin Technologies' growth prospects are well-founded, as the company's market share has been consistently increasing in recent years. The company is currently holding a 35 percent market share and expects a 50 basis point increase in FY24. This increase in market share would be a significant achievement for KFin Technologies, as it would help consolidate its position as a leading player in the market.
Currently, KFin Tech is a leading provider of investor and issuer services, and its offerings are highly valued by clients. This has allowed the company to build a loyal customer base, which in turn helped to expand the market share over a period of time.