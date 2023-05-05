English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeearnings NewsKFin Tech anticipates 15 17% revenue growth in FY24 with consistent market share expansion

KFin Tech anticipates 15-17% revenue growth in FY24 with consistent market share expansion

KFin Tech anticipates 15-17% revenue growth in FY24 with consistent market share expansion
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Reema Tendulkar   | Sonal Bhutra  May 5, 2023 4:01:08 PM IST (Updated)

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Sreekanth Nadella, MD & CEO of KFin Technologies said that he expects mid-teens revenue growth and a margin between 40-45 percent in FY24.

KFin Technologies' growth prospects are well-founded, as the company's market share has been consistently increasing in recent years. The company is currently holding a 35 percent market share and expects a 50 basis point increase in FY24. This increase in market share would be a significant achievement for KFin Technologies, as it would help consolidate its position as a leading player in the market.

Recommended Articles

View All
Tax Talks: Accountants notified under PMLA —Sword of Damocles’ hangs over professionals and let the young CAs be more cautious  

Tax Talks: Accountants notified under PMLA —Sword of Damocles’ hangs over professionals and let the young CAs be more cautious  

May 5, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Food for Thought: Here's a fresh look at the need of ESG reporting and sustainability in hospitality Industry

Food for Thought: Here's a fresh look at the need of ESG reporting and sustainability in hospitality Industry

May 5, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more

Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more

May 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

World View: BRICS expansion can be beneficial but with risk of Beijing turning it into soft power tool

World View: BRICS expansion can be beneficial but with risk of Beijing turning it into soft power tool

May 4, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


Currently, KFin Tech is a leading provider of investor and issuer services, and its offerings are highly valued by clients. This has allowed the company to build a loyal customer base, which in turn helped to expand the market share over a period of time.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X