Key highlights from the Reliance Industries Q2 result

Reliance has come out with its second-quarter results. The net profit has come in at Rs 11,262 crore versus a CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 10,803 crore. When compared quarterly, the net profit has risen 11.5 percent versus Rs 10,104 crore in the first quarter. This is the highest quarterly profit posted by Reliance Industries.

Revenue is a miss when compared to street expectations and has come in at Rs 1.48 lakh crore versus a CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 1.55 lakh crore. The revenue reading is down 5.4 percent versus Rs 1.57 crore last quarter.