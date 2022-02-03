Keki Mistry doesn't expect RBI to hike rates in February policy; says no plans to list HDFC Ergo

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Keki Mistry, vice-chairman and managing director of Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), mentioned that he doesn’t expect the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to hike rates in its February policy. Mistry also mentioned that the company has no plans of listing HDFC Ergo as of now.

Many in India believe that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) would be hiking interest rates soon. However, Keki Mistry, vice-chairman and managing director of Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), on Thursday, mentioned that he doesn’t expect the RBI to hike rates in its February policy.

"In my personal view in the credit policy, which comes in February, I don't expect any interest rate hike but yes, during the course of the year, I would expect interest rates to go higher," he said.

On HDFC Ergo, Mistry explained that there are no plans of listing it as of now.

"We will, in the envisageable future, have a discussion on the way forward as far as HDFC Ergo is concerned but at the moment no plans," he said.

Highlighting the company’s performance, Mistry said that its growth and profits have remained stable despite the interest rate cycle.

"We have gone through so many years, where interest rates have been low, interest rates have been high and generally you have seen that whether rates go up a little bit or move down a little bit, our growth has been stable, our profits have been stable, our margins have been stable, our spreads have been stable and we would expect that trend to sort of continue," he added.

Also Read:

Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) recently came out with its Q3 earnings. The company reported a net profit of Rs 3,260.7 crore for the quarter ended December, 2021. The quarterly net profit increased 11.4 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. The lender's net interest income (NII) increased 7 percent on year to Rs 4,284 crore, meanwhile its revenue increased to Rs 11,783.6 crore in the third quarter of the current financial year from Rs 11,707 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Mistry said that as per RBI data, the total increase in housing loans has been less than 10 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. In comparison, individual loan growth for HDFC was at 16 percent. Further, he highlighted that individual loan approvals are up 45 percent YoY for the company. He believes the reduction in stamp duty last year led to a surge in approvals. Elaborating on interest rates, he explained that interest rates in the last 2 years have been the lowest that he has seen in his entire career.

He said, "When you look at the growth in the disbursements in the nine month period, our individual loan approvals are 45 percent higher than what they were in the first nine months of last year and our individual loan disbursements are 48 percent higher."

"If we were to compare just the third quarter of this year with the third quarter of last year, then our individual loan approvals are higher by 20 percent and individual loan disbursements are higher by 15 percent. But you need to recognize here that in the previous year, the October-December quarter was the period when the stamp duty rates were lower in a few states and the effect of that, particularly in the state of Maharashtra was extremely strong," he added.

On disbursements, he explained that December saw the second highest level of disbursements in the history of HDFC. Mistry said, "We saw a very sharp spurge in approvals and disbursements in the previous year, particularly in the months of November and December. So against that, previous year's higher base, we still had a 20 percent growth in individual loan approvals. I must also say that December 2021 saw the second highest level of individual loan disbursements we have ever had in HDFC’s history."

He mentioned that collection efficiency has improved in Q3 vis-à-vis Q2.

"If you look at the quarter of October, November, December, our collection efficiency has gone up from 98.3 percent, which is what it was in the previous quarter, to average collection efficiency in this quarter has been 98.9 percent and December has been even higher, but the average during the quarter has been 98.9 percent," he said.

Watch the video for the full interview.