KEC International confident about strong order intake

KEC International announced the acquisition of new orders amounting to a staggering Rs 1,065 crore. These new orders span across different segments, illustrating the company's diverse capabilities and its strong foothold in multiple areas of the infrastructure industry.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO of KEC International , exuded a strong sense of optimism on the company's order intake and future prospects. In an interview with CNBC-TV18, he shed light on KEC International's strategies, growth trajectory, and its unwavering commitment to delivering value to its stakeholders.

"We are very confident about our order intake," Kejriwal said. “We are pretty confident that with the current growth, especially in the India T&D market and also in the industrial segment, we are pretty confident that we will be able to maintain our order guidance of Rs 25,000 crore intake.”

This assertion underscores the company's strategic planning, its in-depth market understanding, and its ability to harness growth opportunities effectively.

“This Rs 1,065 crore order is more or less in T&D. I would say 85-90 percent in the T&D of which again 80 percent roughly is in India itself and then we have SAE and the balance around 10 percent has come from cables business,” he said.

The company reported its quarter one FY24 numbers. The company saw its margins improve both sequentially and year on year (YoY) basis. Revenue rose by 28 percent, which was led by strong order execution. It also secured new orders worth over Rs 1,000 crore across segments.

Kejriwal discussed company’s performance and how the rest of FY24 is expected to pan out.

KEC International recently reported its first-quarter financial results for the fiscal year 2024. The company's performance has garnered attention as it showcases a noteworthy improvement in its margins on both a sequential and year-on-year (YoY) basis.

One of the standout achievements in KEC International's quarter one FY24 report is the significant growth in revenue, which surged by an impressive 28 percent. This substantial increase can be attributed to the company's robust order execution and its unwavering commitment to delivering quality projects across various segments.

