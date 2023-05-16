homeearnings NewsKarur Vysya Bank crosses 4 digit profitability for first time in FY23: B Ramesh Babu

Karur Vysya Bank crosses 4-digit profitability for first time in FY23: B Ramesh Babu

By Ekta Batra   | Nigel D'Souza  May 16, 2023 12:27 PM IST (Updated)
Mini

Karur Vysya Bank on Monday reported 59 percent jump in net profit at Rs 338 crore for March quarter 2022-23 as bad loans fell. The lender's asset quality improved, with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) falling to 2.27 percent of gross advances as of March 31, 2023, from 6.03 per cent a year ago.

earnings | May 16, 2023 12:22 PM IST
B Ramesh Babu, MD at Karur Vysya Bank on Tuesday said that the lender has crossed 4-digit profitability for the first time in FY23. Hailing the March quarter earnings, Babu said that the year has been a good one with respect to asset quality. The slippages were negative and the bank strengthened their collection mechanism as well, Babu told CNBC-TV18.

Karur Vysya Bank on Monday reported 59 percent jump in net profit at Rs 338 crore for March quarter 2022-23 as bad loans fell. The lender's asset quality improved, with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) falling to 2.27 percent of gross advances as of March 31, 2023, from 6.03 per cent a year ago. In value terms, gross NPAs of the bank stood at Rs 1,458 crore, down from Rs 3,431 crore.
Interest income also increased to Rs 1,768 crore from Rs 1,409 crore in the same period a year ago. Likewise, net NPAs or bad loans declined to 0.74 per cent (Rs 468 crore) from 2.31 per cent (Rs 1,261 crore).
For the coming year, Babu expects slippage ratio to be 1 percent. He is hoping to maintain corporate book at approximately 21 percent and loan growth of more than 14 percent.
He further expects RoA to be maintained at 1.5 percent plus in FY24.
Meanwhile, bank's net profit surged 64 percent to Rs 1,106 crore for the full 2022-23, against Rs 673 crore in the previous fiscal. The board of the bank recommended dividend of Rs 2 per equity share or 100 percent on the face value Rs 2 each for financial year ended March 31, 2023.
This is subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the bank.
ALSO READ | This analyst says Zomato, Swiggy and other food delivery platforms may have to offer more discounts
(Edited by : Anshul)
First Published: May 16, 2023 12:22 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags

Recommended Articles

View All
Legal Digest: Look, a Power of Attorney holder is a service provider and liable to pay GST

Legal Digest: Look, a Power of Attorney holder is a service provider and liable to pay GST

May 16, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Active vs passive mutual funds: Which is a better investment bet and for whom

Active vs passive mutual funds: Which is a better investment bet and for whom

May 15, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Tax Talks: Here's all you need to know about two key court decisions this month on tax matters

Tax Talks: Here's all you need to know about two key court decisions this month on tax matters

May 15, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Mother's Day: Here's all you wannabe mothers need to know about preimplantation genetic testing

Mother's Day: Here's all you wannabe mothers need to know about preimplantation genetic testing

May 14, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read