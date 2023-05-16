Karur Vysya Bank crosses 4-digit profitability for first time in FY23: B Ramesh Babu

B Ramesh Babu, MD at Karur Vysya Bank on Tuesday said that the lender has crossed 4-digit profitability for the first time in FY23. Hailing the March quarter earnings, Babu said that the year has been a good one with respect to asset quality. The slippages were negative and the bank strengthened their collection mechanism as well, Babu told CNBC-TV18.

Karur Vysya Bank on Monday reported 59 percent jump in net profit at Rs 338 crore for March quarter 2022-23 as bad loans fell. The lender's asset quality improved, with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) falling to 2.27 percent of gross advances as of March 31, 2023, from 6.03 per cent a year ago. In value terms, gross NPAs of the bank stood at Rs 1,458 crore, down from Rs 3,431 crore.

Interest income also increased to Rs 1,768 crore from Rs 1,409 crore in the same period a year ago. Likewise, net NPAs or bad loans declined to 0.74 per cent (Rs 468 crore) from 2.31 per cent (Rs 1,261 crore).

For the coming year, Babu expects slippage ratio to be 1 percent. He is hoping to maintain corporate book at approximately 21 percent and loan growth of more than 14 percent.

He further expects RoA to be maintained at 1.5 percent plus in FY24.

Meanwhile, bank's net profit surged 64 percent to Rs 1,106 crore for the full 2022-23, against Rs 673 crore in the previous fiscal. The board of the bank recommended dividend of Rs 2 per equity share or 100 percent on the face value Rs 2 each for financial year ended March 31, 2023.

This is subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the bank.

