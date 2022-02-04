Kalyan Jewellers seeing demand deferment but remains optimistic on margin

Kalyan Jewellers India posted its Q3 earnings. CNBC-TV18 caught up with Ramesh Kalyanaraman, ED of the company, to discuss its Q3 performance and outlook.

Kalyan Jewellers India posted its Q3 earnings. The jewellery retailer’s consolidated profit after tax (PAT) registered a 16.48 percent jump at Rs 134.52 crore for the quarter ended December 2021. Its PAT stood at Rs 115.48 crore during the corresponding quarter of 2020-21. Meanwhile, Kalyan Jewellers revenue from operations grew by 16.99 percent to Rs 3,435.39 crore, compared to Rs 2,936.25 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Ramesh Kalyanaraman, ED, Kalyan Jewellers, shed light on the company’s Q3 performance and outlook.

First up, Kalyanraman affirmed that Q3 was an excellent quarter marked by great momentum and good footfalls.

He said, “Q3 was an excellent quarter, great footfalls, great momentum, margins are improving quarter on quarter, high momentum is still continuing; the beginning of Q4 is also good.”

He explained that as weddings got delayed, there has been some deferring of demand recently but going ahead, Kalyanraman expects the margin to improve in the coming years by 1-2 percent.

“Weddings and other celebrations getting pushed to late March or the next quarter, which might have an initial impact on demand, but the resilient in our sector is very high; even if there is some loss of demand in January it can cope up in late March or in the next quarter,” said Kalyanraman.

