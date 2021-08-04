Kalpataru Power expects Rs 15-16k crore order wins this fiscal; aims 15% revenue growth in FY22

Kalpataru Power Transmission posted its Q1FY22 numbers. Amit Uplenchwar, Director at Kalpataru Power Transmission, discussed the performance.

“We are seeing traction pick up in all our segments across water, railways, oil and gas, buildings and transmission. So we are quite confident that we will be able to get to 15 percent revenue growth guidance for the company,” he said.

In terms of order book, he mentioned, “We have got Rs 5,200 crore of orders booked so far across all our business segments. We had guided that we will try to keep our order book intake at FY21 levels and given the way we have gone so far and the way the order booking and the bid slate is in front of us, we should be able to maintain Rs 15,000-16,000 crore of new order wins by the end of FY22.”

Given the fact that there is a huge emphasis happening on water across the country, the water segment is seeing unprecedented growth. Building and factories are looking good as well, he said.

