Kalpataru Power expects 20-25% revenue growth in standalone business; says orderbook at all-time high

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (KPTL) expects 20-25 percent revenue growth in standalone business, Amit Uplenchwar, Director, told CNBC-TV18.

The company reported operationally weak earnings for the September-ended quarter though it posted good revenue growth. However, high input costs saw margins come under pressure.

“Regarding JMC (KPTL acquired JMC Projects, a prominent player in the factories and building EPC segment), our debt on a standalone basis has been around Rs 700 crore and we should stay at the same level of debt for JMC on a standalone basis in spite of our revenue growing by, hopefully, 20-25 percent this fiscal,” Uplenchwar said.

On order book, he said, “Looking at the macros, there is huge upside today; GST collections are strong, diesel consumption is at the pre-COVID-19 level and a lot of the private sector capex, whether it be in metals, oil and gas , or real estate which was subdued for a long period of time, seem to be firing on all cylinders, and these happen to be the sectors where we are deeply entrenched in. So, it’s exciting in terms of visibility of order book going forward as well.”

