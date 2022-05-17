Kajaria Ceramics reports 15% rise in quarterly revenue; net profit slides 26%

Kajaria Ceramics Limited on Tuesday reported a decline of 25.87 percent in consolidated net profit at Rs 97.23 crore for the fourth quarter ended March. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 131.17 crore in the year-ago period, Kajaria Ceramics said in a BSE filing.

However, its revenue from operations was up 15.66 percent at Rs 1,101.75 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 952.51 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. Kajaria Ceramics ' total expenses were at Rs 972.41 crore, up 22.97 percent in the fourth quarter of the 2021-22 fiscal year, as against Rs 790.75 crore in the same period in the preceding year.

During the quarter, its revenue from tiles was at Rs 999.85 crore and Rs 101.90 crore from others, including bathware, sanitaryware and plywood business.

For the fiscal year ended March 2022, Kajaria Ceramics' consolidated net profit was up 23.90 percent at Rs 382.74 crore. It had reported a net profit of Rs 308.90 crore in 2020-21.

Its revenue from operations was at Rs 3,705.19 crore in 2021-22. This was 33.23 percent higher than Rs 2,780.90 crore in the year-ago period. Shares of Kajaria Ceramics on Tuesday closed marginally lower at Rs 940 apiece.

