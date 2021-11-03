Jyothy Labs expects 13-14% margin; targets Rs 500 crore revenue from personal care in next 2-3 years

Jyothy Labs is under pressure post a weak Q2, which saw input cost pressures weigh on margins. In an interview with CNBC-TV18, K Ullas Kamath, Joint MD of the company, shed light on the company’s performance and the outlook.

Homegrown FMCG firm Jyothy Labs, on Tuesday, reported a 26.87 percent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 43.97 crore for September quarter 2021 as the company faced pressure on the margin front due to rise in input prices. It had posted a net profit of Rs 60.13 crore in the July-September period a year ago, Jyothy Labs said in a regulatory filing.

However, revenue from operations was higher at Rs 585.35 crore during the period under review as against Rs 504.49 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, whereas total expenses were at Rs 535.58 crore during the quarter as against Rs 435.71 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, K Ullas Kamath, Joint MD of the company, shed light on the company’s performance and the outlook.

He said, “Margins should be better than Q2 because we have taken some selective price hikes in the later part of the second quarter and that will have some positive impact in the current quarter.”

Kamath mentioned that margin will be in the range of 13-14 percent due to raw material inflation.

On raw material price hike, he said, “We have been seeing this raw material price hike in the last six quarters. While our topline growth has been good, in double-digits, the pressure on the raw material side is unprecedented. In my 30 years of experience, I have never seen raw material prices going up for six continuous quarters. For us, during the quarter, the impact was about 12 percent on net sales, out of which about 5 percent price hike we have already taken and probably a couple of percentage points in operational efficiency, and the balance we have taken a hit on our gross margin.”

Revenue from Fabric Care was at Rs 214.14 crore and Rs 215.89 crore from dishwashing during the quarter under review. Household insecticides segment revenue was at Rs 62.75 crore and personal care contributed Rs 66.13 crore in July-September this fiscal year. Revenue from laundry service was at Rs 6.35 crore.

On personal care segment, he said, “Throughout the last six quarters, we have grown in double-digits but the current quarter, we are at about 5 percent and we should be back to double-digits so definitely, it is doable. In the next 2-3 years, we are targeting Rs 500 crore revenue from personal care.”

Kamath said, “Going forward, 10-15 percent growth should be possible in fabric care and dishwashing segment in coming quarters as well. But again, we have seen high inflation, and also the petrol, diesel prices are going up, to that extent we need to wait and watch. But double-digit growth is possible.”

On advertisement spends, Kamath said, “Our quantum jump on advertising is about 35 percent in the last quarter and if you take a half year, we have spent more than 50 percent compared to the same period last year. So we continue to spend more on advertising because we are seeing good volume growth and value growth of 16 percent, so there won’t be cut on advertisement. We continue to spend the way we have been spending, that is about 30-40 percent more than the previous quarters.”

(With PTI inputs)

For full management commentary, watch the video.

-