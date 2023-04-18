Just Dial's B2B biz growing faster than B2C in the last 2-3 years

Just Dial's business-to-business (B2B) segment has grown faster than the business-to-consumer (B2C) segment in the last two to three years and it expects this trend to continue in the future as well. This is certainly good news for the company as the B2B business contributed 26 percent to its revenue last year.

The Indian internet technology company that provides local search for different services, within the country, over the phone, website and mobile apps reported a good set of earnings for the March-ended quarter with a healthy growth in revenue both sequentially and year on year. The company's margins also saw a good improvement and are now at a 2-year high level.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Abhishek Bansal, CFO of the company highlighted the growth of Just Dial's B2B business in comparison to its B2C business over the last two to three years.

He said, “B2B segment revenues were about 26 percent of our overall revenues last year. And overall, in last two to three years, this segment has obviously outgrown the B2C side of revenues, and we expect such outperformance to keep continuing in coming years as well.”

JD Mart pertains to the B2B side of the company’s business. JD Mart has been a great driver for growth in the last year and the JD Mart platform is very much live. JD Experts is a transaction layer that it's adding for services.

The success of Just Dial's B2B business can be attributed to several factors, including the company's strong brand recognition and reputation, as well as its ability to provide customized solutions to its corporate clients. Just Dial's B2B platform offers a range of services, including listings, advertising, and lead generation, which have proved popular among businesses of all sizes.

In addition, Just Dial has invested heavily in technology and innovation to ensure that its B2B platform remains ahead of the competition. For example, the company has developed an artificial intelligence-powered chatbot that can assist users in finding relevant business listings and services quickly and efficiently.

As Bansal pointed out in the interview, Just Dial's B2B business has great potential for further growth and expansion. With the continued digitization of the Indian economy and the increasing adoption of online services, there is a huge opportunity for companies like Just Dial to tap into the growing demand for digital solutions.

Just Dial's B2B business is a shining example of how a company can leverage its strengths to diversify its revenue streams and drive long-term growth. With a focus on innovation, customer service, and technology, Just Dial is well-positioned to continue its success in the B2B space for years to come.

