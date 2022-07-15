Just Dial net loss widens in Q1 despite revenue rise

Search and discovery firm Just Dial on July 15 reported a net loss of Rs 48.36 crore for the first quarter ended Jun 30, 2022. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net loss of Rs 3.52 crore.

According to the company, the loss was driven by other income, which stood at Rs 60 crore for the quarter due to mark-to-market (MTM) losses on treasury portfolio owing to a significant increase in bond yields (135-150 bps QoQ for 2-3 year AAA bonds) during the quarter.

Total income stood at Rs 185.60 crore during the period under review, up 11.5 percent against Rs 165.41 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

The company's operating revenue stood at Rs 185.6 crore, up 12.2 percent YoY and 11.4 percent QoQ. Adjusted operating EBITDA, excluding ESOP expenses, stood at Rs 11 crore. It has ramped up hiring across critical functions such as technology, content, sales, and marketing teams which has resulted in higher employee expenses, Just Dial said in a regulatory filing.

In the sales department, headcount was up 4.2 percent QoQ. These investments should result in superior product offerings and higher monetisation going forward, the company said.

The deferred revenue stood at Rs 353.4 crore, up 4.5 percent QoQ and 15 percent YoY. Sequential growth in deferred revenue (led by 12.2 percent QoQ growth in collections to Rs 200.9 crore) despite the focus on monthly payment plans is encouraging.

The cash and investments stood at Rs 3,739.6 crore as of June 30, 2022, compared to Rs 1,533 crore as of June 30, 2021, and Rs 3,820.1 crore as of March 31, 2022, it added.

The results came after the close of the market hours.