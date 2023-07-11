June Quarter Earnings Preview: A look at what to expect as market trades at record high

Market estimates indicate that the Sensex is expected to achieve an 18 percent year-on-year (YoY) earnings growth, while the Nifty 50 is anticipated to report a 25 percent earnings growth.

The upcoming April to June quarter (Q1FY24) earnings hold significant importance for various sectors and companies, especially as the markets continue to trade at record highs. Market estimates indicate that the Sensex is expected to achieve an 18 percent year-on-year (YoY) earnings growth, while the Nifty 50 is anticipated to report a 25 percent earnings growth.

The banking and auto sectors are expected to spearhead the earnings growth during the June quarter. With margin expansions, most companies within the auto sector are projected to have a strong quarter. Meanwhile, banks and non-bank financial companies (NBFCs) are the sectors to watch closely, as there is an estimation of a 10-20 basis points (bps) net interest margin (NIM) compression.

The metals and cement sectors may face challenges during this quarter, resulting in lower earnings . The metal sector, in particular, is likely to have a subdued quarter due to margin contraction. Steel is expected to witness a decline of at least Rs 2,000 per tonne compared to the previous quarter. Similarly, although the cement sector might experience significant volume growth, margins are expected to remain flat, which could impact earnings.

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) are anticipated to generate substantial earnings during this quarter due to elevated marketing margins. Despite Brent crude trading around $78 per barrel, OMCs continue to sell petrol in the retail market for around Rs 105 per litre, contributing to their profitability. Gas utility companies are also expected to exhibit earnings growth, driven by improved margins.

In the consumer durables sector, lackluster earnings are expected across the board, except for Trent.

This implies that most companies within this sector may face challenges during the June quarter, with Trent being an exception.

The speciality chemicals sector is anticipated to report weak earnings for quarter one. On the other hand, IT companies typically have a strong first quarter; however, this time there are expectations of some shakeouts, particularly among large-cap IT companies. This suggests that the IT sector might witness some challenges and reorganization during the upcoming earnings season.

This earnings season is poised to be a crucial period for various sectors and companies as they strive to meet market expectations amidst record-high market levels. While the banking and auto sectors are expected to lead the way with earnings growth, the metals, cement, consumer durables, speciality chemicals, and IT sectors face their own challenges. Investors and market participants should closely monitor the quarterly performance of these sectors and companies to gain valuable insights into the overall market dynamics and potential shakeouts within the IT sector.