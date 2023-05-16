Jubilant FoodWorks anticipates challenging Q4 results amid weaker consumer sentiment

Jubilant FoodWorks, a prominent pizza maker, is set to announce its fourth-quarter results on May 17, which are expected to reflect a challenging quarter primarily due to a decline in consumer sentiment.

In response to this situation, the company has reversed some of the price hikes previously implemented and has introduced more value offerings, such as the Rs 50 pizza and sub Rs 100 pizza. Consequently, the company's stock has experienced a decline of approximately 30 percent from its 52-week high.

According to a CNBC-TV18 poll, analysts anticipate a revenue growth of around 9 percent, amounting to approximately Rs 1,250 crore, in terms of top-line performance.

However, the company's EBITDA is projected to decline by about 10 percent, resulting in a 40 percent decrease in net profit compared to the previous period. This decline in profitability is attributed to a relatively low base. The estimated net profit stands at Rs 70 crore.

In a strategic shift, Domino's, a subsidiary of Jubilant FoodWorks, has discontinued reporting same-store sales growth figures, instead focusing on like-for-like growth adjusted for store splits. The projected like-for-like growth for this quarter ranges from a negative 3 percent to a positive 2 percent.

Despite a 15-16 percent increase in store count over the past year, revenue growth has remained modest at just 9 percent. This indicates a higher likelihood of experiencing negative like-for-like growth.

The CNBC-TV18 poll suggests that Jubilant FoodWorks may open approximately 50 to 60 new Domino's stores.

In addition to this, market observers are keenly awaiting insights into demand trends for value products, the impact of cheese inflation, and the company's expansion plans for the Popeyes brand, which could potentially serve as the next growth engine for the company.