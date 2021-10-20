Jubilant Foodworks Q2FY22 earnings preview: Street expects 37% revenue growth

Jubilant Foodworks is set to report its Q2FY22 earnings. The street is expecting the delivery business to be aided this time around by new launches as well as sports events.

Jubilant Foodworks is set to report its Q2FY22 earnings. The stock has seen a big rally, it is trading at 87 times its FY23 earnings.

The street is expecting the delivery business of the company to be aided by new launches, as well as sports events. Dine-in is expected to show a bounceback on a negligible base.

The key to watch out here will be higher edible oil and cheese prices – whether they impact the margins or not.

The street is expecting a 37 percent growth in revenue. The margins are expected to compress because the EBITDA is likely to grow by nearly 19 percent at Rs 250 crore.

The CNBC-TV18 poll predicts margins at 20.1 percent as compared to 26.5 percent in the same period last year, and as a result of which the net profit is likely to come in at Rs 104 crore.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Mangalam Maloo for key expectations.